Chaguanas man shot dead

Police are investigating the murder of a Chaguanas man who was declared dead on arrival at the Chaguanas Health Facility on Sunday night.

Police reported that they responded to a report of shooting at about 8.45pm Sunday at Walters Lane.

Police said when they arrived they found Devon Gray of Walters Lane, Enterprise, at the side of the road with gun shot wounds. He was taken for medical attention at the health facility where officials informed police that he was dead.

No motive was given for the shooting and the circumstances leading to it is still unknown.