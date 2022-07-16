Chaguanas man held in connection with Couva shooting

News

File photo

Central Division police arrested a man from Chaguanas in connection with a recent shooting in the Couva district which left a man wounded.

The suspect, 40, lives at Bhagna Trace in Chase Village.

On Thursday, Insp Ablacksingh and Sgt Nelson supervised an exercise that led to the arrest in connection with a report of wounding with intent to kill another person.

Last week, the crime occurred at Temple Street, Milton Village in Couva.

The victim was liming with a group of men, and a gunman walked up to him and opened fire. The gunman ran off. The victim was hit several times and taken to hospital.

The suspect was still in custody without charge up to late Friday.