Chaguanas man found murdered in St Joseph

THE body of a Chaguanas man was found in the trunk of a car in Maracas St Joseph on Friday afternoon.

Police reported that at about 12.35 pm, officers responded to a report of an abandoned car, a Honda Grace, along the Maracas Royal Road near the University of the West Indies.

They said the car was unlocked, with the key in the centre console, and the spare tyre on the back seat. On checking the trunk, the body of Jessie Rogers, 27, of Enterprise Street, Longdenville, was found.

Police found two 9 mm spent shells near the car. There were several plastic bags over Rogers’ head, police said.

The killing took the murder toll to 526 for the year compared to 372 for the same period last year.