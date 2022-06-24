Chaguanas man critical after Curepe shooting

News

File photo

A Chaguanas man is in critical condition after being shot in the face in Curepe on Friday morning.

Police said two men ran into the St Joseph police station at around 10.15 am and told officers a man has been shot on the Southern Main Road.

Officers went to the area, where they were told that another team of police who had arrived first had taken the wounded man to hospital.

Investigators said the man was listed in critical condition up to Friday afternoon.

They said the man, who lives in Chaguanas, often visits the East Grove, Curepe.

Police said because of his condition they were unable to record a statement or learn the full details of how the shooting happened.

No motive has been established for it.

Police from the St Joseph CID are continuing enquiries.