Chaguanas man arrested, charged after road rage

A man who crashed his car in Chaguanas on Saturday morning and threatened another driver was granted bail when he appeared before a magistrate on Monday.

Police said the man was driving his white Nissan AD Wagon near the corner of Algernon Street and the Old Southern Main Road, when he collided with a white Nissan Tiida.

Neither of the drivers was injured, but the driver of the Nissan AD Wagon got out and threatened the other driver with a wheel spanner.

Chaguanas municipal police visited the scene and tried to de-escalate the situation, but were unsuccessful.

Other municipal police and the Central Division Task Force arrested the man.

Police administered a breathalyser test to him at the Chaguanas police station and he was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, refusing to give his name and address, using obscene language, possession of a weapon intended for a crime, malicious damage, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.

He appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates Second Court and pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was granted $50,000 own bail and is expected to report to the Chaguanas police station every Monday.