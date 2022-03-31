Chaguanas man, 31, admits 3 burglaries

News

File photo

A 31-year-old Enterprise man who pleaded guilty on Thursday to three counts of burglary is set to reappear before a Chaguanas magistrate for sentencing.

Nigel Burke, 31, of Goodwill Road, faced magistrate Adrian Darmanie. Central Division police charged him with four counts of burglary and one count of wounding with intent.

Burke has another address at 19th Street, Edinburgh 500, in Chaguanas.

Police arrested him a few days ago during an anti-crime exercise led by Insp Ablacksingh and acting Sgts Nelson and Cielto.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded Burke into custody to reappear on April 28 for sentencing.