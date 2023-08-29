Chaguanas couple denied bail on charge of shooting wife’s father

News

A man and his wife have been denied bail after being jointly charged with wounding and gun offences.

Kevin Kalicharan and his wife Kavita Kalicharan, of Jerningham Junction Endeavour in Chaguanas, were charged with wounding her father, Anthony Seeram, 49, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The two were also charged with having a gun and ammunition.

On Monday, they faced Couva magistrate Alexander Prince, who denied them bail and remanded them into police custody. The case was adjourned to September 22.

The police contend that at around 6.15 pm on Saturday, there was an argument at Seeram’s home on Church Street, Chickland in Freeport, and he was shot.

He fell to the ground but alerted other people and was taken to hospital.

The shooter got into a Nissan Tiida parked nearby and drove off.

A report was made to Central Division police, and Sgt Harriott, PC Tull and other officers responded.

Acting on a tip-off, the police went to Balmain Main Road in Couva, where they intercepted a car with two occupants.

They searched the car and allegedly found a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with two rounds of .38 mm ammunition in the car and arrested the couple.

PC Tull laid the charges.