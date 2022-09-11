Chaguanas cops wage ‘spiritual warfare on crime’

News

Cops in worship: Acting ACP Curt Simon and PC Nakasa Thatcher-Roberts, a worship leader of Restorative

Centre Kingdom Community, dance during a day of prayer held by the Evangelical Council of Churches and Central Division

police at Saith Park, Chaguanas on Saturday.

– ANGELO MARCELLE

Central Division police partnered with several churches in an effort to find a spiritual solution to crime.

They hosted an all-day “word, worship and warfare” prayer and worship service on Saturday in Chaguanas.

The event saw scores of police gathered at Saith Park from around 9 am.

Acting ACP Curt Simon urged people to transform their hard hearts into soft ones so that people can coexist in love, unity, and peace.

Simon said, “The only person I know who has the power to change anyone is God. He said, ‘I can take the stony heart of men and give them a heart of flesh.’ That is what we are about here today.”

He was the brainchild of the event themed – The Watchmen.

He believes that crimes are not only physical but also spiritual.

Simon said, “Why would you want to tackle something spiritual, only in the flesh? The flesh is the manifestation of things. God is working in the spiritual realm. We know the battle is there. The Bible says the weapons of our war are not carnal but mighty. We believe in God, in Jesus.”

He said crime is a major issue in society and the division, like others in TT, as well as in other parts of the world like New York and Detroit in the US.

“TT has not escaped that, and neither has this division. We invite the criminals here as well. Those of you who have warrants, we might take you. We have been planning this for some months now. We believe that change has to come spiritually,” Simon said.

Simon estimated that there were over 100 officers at the event, including members of the Guard and Emergency Branch, the Inter-Agency Task Force, Central Division Task Force, Fraud Squad and CID.

Nine preachers, nine worship teams and nine “prayer warriors” were set to be part of the event.

Chairman of the Association of Evangelical Bible Churches (AEBC) and vice-president of the TT Council of Evangelical Churches, Rev Bickram Singh praised Simon for the initiative.

Singh recalled that over the past nine months, the council partnered with the police and hosted what they called the Jericho praise.

Members went to communities and prayed and hosted a mobile ministry.

“We had more than 50 assemblies going out on weekends and praying with communities. We are seeing the police not as an enemy, not as protectors but also as partners,” Singh said.

After every set of music and sermon, the police prayed.

Singh added, “I am proud to find out that the police have been meeting virtually every Thursday morning for over two years in what they call a prayer forum. From 5 am, when many of us are asleep, the police have been praying for this nation.”

Several churches shared biblical messages, such as the Restorative Centre Kingdom Community, Temple of Grace, and Shekinah Discipleship Ministries.

Pastor Gordon Garcia of the Tabaquite Open Bible Church spoke about the importance of family, adding that the church plays an important role.

Garcia said the Bible warns that men would become lovers of themselves, and become haters, that children would turn against their parents and parents against children. He called on men to teach their children the right things, including God’s word.

“These are the things we are facing as a society. The only way we can have control is when we surrender our lives to Jesus,” Garcia said.

“He can transform you. He is a miracle-working God. That child who is giving you problems, that child who is wayward, God can turn their lives around if you give him the opportunity. Men, let us rise and take our rightful place.”