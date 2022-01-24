CEO tells CEPEP contractors reduce staff by two-thirds

News

A large group of CEPEP workers clean along the Arima Old Road in D’Abadie. FILE PHOTO – ROGER JACOB

Some CEPEP contractors are calling on the company and the government to explain why instructions have been given to reduce the number of workers under their supervision.

The contractors were told, in a letter signed by CEPEP chief executive officer Keith Eddy dated January 12, that the number of teams under each contractor will be reduced from three to one, effective January 17. Each team comprises ten workers.

The letter read in part, “We ask that you submit to us a list outlining your ten employees that will remain employed with your company by 14th January 2022 for our records.

“Should the revised list of persons not be provided by the said date, the CEPEP Company Limited will not be in a position to pay any of your workers until we have received the said names.”

Eddy also told the contractors that only the ten people whose names have been submitted will be paid from January 17. No reason has been given for the instruction.

It is unclear, at this time, how many contractors have received the letter which Newsday confirmed was sent from the email account of Jeneil Browne of CEPEP’s legal department.

One contractor, who asked not to be named, told Newsday the letter came without warning, adding that the staff cuts have been difficult for several workers.

The contractor also said he hopes the decision would be reversed as several of his workers were in desperate need of a job.

“If there’s a policy decision at CEPEP we expect to see a public notice, but that isn’t the case. Here we just received an internal letter one evening.

“In my group I have 15 women working with me, most of whom have children. To me the way in which this was done was very inhumane.

“A bunch of people are on the breadline, we all know whether you’re a labourer or a contractor, CEPEP is one of the lowest-paid jobs in this country, but there are still a lot of folks who need this job.”

Newsday also spoke with another contractor who received a letter telling him about the reduction of his teams. He said he was taking a wait-and-see approach on the issue.

A worker who was given notice that he was not part of the chosen ten in his company, told Newsday he found out on January 15 via a WhatsApp group chat with other workers.

He said he has been working with CEPEP for almost two years.

Asked about his reaction when he got the news, he said he felt betrayed.

“I was always on the job site, always on time, and I work hard.

“I saw where they were rearranging the teams. There are three teams A, B and C and there is just one team working now.”

He said he called his employer to find out why the teams were cut and was told the directive came from the management of CEPEP.

“So then I asked if it had anything to do with being vaccinated. The person could not answer that. But I know for a fact that among the 20 who have been sent home, there are people who are vaccinated.”

The Prime Minister had announced on December 18 a government policy for public sector workers to be vaccinated by January 17 or risk being furloughed. That deadline has been extended by one month.

The affected father of two said he does not know where to turn to next as CEPEP was his only source of income.

Another worker who was cut from the payroll said she was caught by surprise.

“They did not give us any heads up or anything. We were told on our work group chat that they were reducing the amount of workers. We were wondering if it was because of the vaccine, but what we are hearing now is that it is not about the vaccine.

“We want to know what is really going on. Because how is it that you could just drop people like that without any warning?”

She said although a CEPEP worker’s wage is small, it still helped sustain themselves and their families. She said she was in receipt of a gross wage of $1,015 per fortnight.

“I am looking for betterment, but the way things are looking now it is hard to get a job. So I was holding on to the little CEPEP until something better could come because I don’t like to be at home depending on people.”

Newsday sought a response from CEPEP on Friday and was told to send questions via WhatsApp to its corporate communications team, but there has been no response up to late Sunday.

A call was also made to the company’s chair Marilyn Michael on Sunday, but she told Newsday she was dealing with a family emergency.

No response was forthcoming either from Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein.

In June last year, the company announced that it would temporarily cut salaries of 10,000 workers by 33.3 per cent, and reduce working hours and shifts by 50 per cent with immediate effect. This was during a period of lockdown to curb the spread of the covid19 virus.

However, Dr Rowley clarified that workers were not getting a pay cut. He said the programme was suspended and workers were being given a grant.