Central FC’s Anslem Jackson hits winner vs Police

Anselm Jackson –

ANSLEM Jackson’s late strike ensured Central FC stayed above Police in the TT Premier Football League standings, in a rescheduled match played at the Police Barracks in St James on Tuesday.

Jackson, who came off the bench, fired the winner in the 78th minute,l in the second match of a double header at the venue. The victory pushed fifth-placed Central FC to 25 points and six points clear of sixth-placed Police. However, Police have played a game less than Central FC.

Fourth-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers were defeated 1-0 by third-placed Defence Force in the first match on Tuesday. Rangers have been in poor run of form of late and now sit eight points behind leaders AC Port of Spain. Rangers will still fancy their chances of winning the league as they have played a game less than the top three teams. Most teams have seven matches remaining in the league.

STANDINGS

Team*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts

AC POS*15*13*2*0*30*39

Club Sando*15*12*1*2*21*38

Defence Force*15*12*2*1*24*37

Rangers*14*10*3*1*22*31

Central FC*15*8*6*1*4*25

Police*14*6*7*1*0*19

W Connection*15*5*7*3*-5*18

Pt Fortin Civic*15*3*9*3*-9*12

Caledonia*15*3*10*2*-19*11

Prison FC*15*3*10*2*-27*11

San Juan Jabloteh*15*2*11*2*-19*8

Cunupia FC*15*2*11*2*-22*8