Central cops intercept car, driver flees

Central Division police were searching for a driver who fled officers during a chase on the highway on Tuesday afternoon.

A police report said the officers spotted a man driving a car fitting the description of a stolen car in the Carlsen Field area shortly after 2 pm. The officers tried to intercept the car, but the driver drove faster.

The officers followed the car onto the Chase Village flyover and onto the south-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

The driver stopped and got out of the car. He ran into an area overgrown with bushes and escaped.

The police searched for the suspect without luck and seized the car.

Investigations are ongoing.