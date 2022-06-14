Central cops arrest four men for robberies, recover gun

News

File photo.

Central Division Task Force (CDTF) police arrested four men shortly after they robbed two businesses in the Couva district on Monday afternoon.

The suspects are between 20 and 23 and are from Chaguanas.

A police statement on Tuesday said a supermarket owner in Couva was at work at around 1 pm on Monday when two men, one with a gun, entered the premises.

They announced a hold-up and robbed the owner and three other victims of cash, cellphones and alcohol, then left.

The police said the second robbery happened 38 minutes later in a similar manner.

Another supermarket owner was at work when two men, one with a gun, entered and announced a robbery.

The assailants robbed him and another victim of cash, cellphones and alcohol before escaping in a white Mitsubishi Lancer.

Reports were made, and CDTF officers intercepted the car with four occupants along Orange Field Road in Carapichaima.

When the police searched the car, they found several items, including cash, believed to be from the robberies.

The police also found a black pistol loaded with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition, and arrested the four suspects.

Investigations are ongoing.