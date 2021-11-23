Cement company probes employee’s fatal crash in Tobago

News

Hansraj Nanack

Alescon Readymix Ltd is launching its own investigation into the death of one of its employees in Tobago who was crushed to death in a freak accident while transporting cement on Monday.

Chaguanas resident Hansraj Nanack, 43, arrived in Tobago on Monday morning to drive a cement truck to a construction site in Speyside. Alescon Readymix has a branch in Canaan.

On his way to Speyside along Canal Road, Nanack lost control of the truck. A fire official told Newsday the truck ran off the road into a ravine, flipped and crushed Nanack inside.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. His body was transported to the Scarborough General Hospital mortuary at Signal Hill.

When contacted on Tuesday, a representative from the company said they are in contact with Nanack’s family and are doing everything in their power to provide the assistance they need at this time.

“We are waiting on the investigation to be completed by the police. We just got some brief information from yesterday and we are waiting on that report and we would probably make a statement on it.”

Asked if the company would conduct its own investigation into the cause of this incident, he said, “Yes, we have our management across in Tobago and they are looking to find out exactly what happened and we would be working together with the police and the licensing office to see what happened.”

Nanack joined the company a few months ago.

At the time of his death, he was transporting cement to pour on a decking at a Tobago House of Assembly project. Recently the assembly allocated $10 million for the refurbishment of Manta Lodge in Speyside. Renovations began months ago.

Newsday understands the debris from the truck was removed from the ravine on Tuesday morning

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation into the road fatality. A senior officer told Newsday on Tuesday they have not been in contact with the relatives of Nanack as yet.

However, police have spoken to Alescon Readymix Ltd and colleagues of Nanack.

Newsday understands if a family member is unable to come to Tobago then a representative from the company would be asked to come in to identify the body.

No date for an autopsy has been set yet.