Celebrations for World Steelpan Day in Woodford Square

News

World Steelpan Day banner. Photo by Melissa Doughty

Pan will sound in all its glory at Woodford Square this Friday as the country celebrates World Steelpan Day.

The day was officially declared by the UN on July 24. World Steelpan Day is August 11.

Pan Trinbago along with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, the National Carnival Commission (NCC), the National Gas Company, Visit Trinidad and the East Port of Spain Development Company will host the event which is scheduled to begin from 5 pm.

Both conventional large bands and single pan bands will perform on that day.

From noon, there will be 11 single pan bands performing at various points from Piccadilly Street to Woodford Square, these include reigning single band Panorama champions San Juan Chord Masters.

Then there will be a procession from Massy Trinidad All Stars Duke Street panyard to Woodford Square and this will be led by the Pan Trinbago executives and pan leaders.

The eight large bands expected to play at Woodford Square are The National Steel Orchestra, Massy Trinidad All Stars, Bp renegades, Desperadoes, HADCO Phase II Pan Groove, Nutrien Silver Stars, First Citizens Supernovas and Heritage Petroleum Skiffle.

In an article last month, Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore there was going to be a massive celebration on the day in Port of Spain and there was going to be pan from behind the bridge coming right out to Woodford Square.

She then added that global pan enthusiast and organisations would bring remarks.

Pan Trinbago is currently celebrating Pan Month and it is being observed with a number of events.