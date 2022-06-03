Celebration of dancer Breedy’s life from June 7-10

News

Gregor Breedy raises his hand in the air after being announced as the winner of the Best Choreographer award for his work with the North West Laventille Cultural Movement in 2017.

The funeral of choreographer and scholar Gregor Breedy will take place on Friday at 7 pm, at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The nine-nights celebration of his life will take place on Tuesday at 7 pm at the Barataria Community Centre. The bongo night will be held on Thursday at 7 pm at the Savannah.

Breedy died of cancer on May 30 at 57.

He had been involved in dance since 1990. He taught dance at all educational levels, worked with dance and theatre companies, received many awards, and was codifying the steps used in the folk dances of Trinidad and Tobago for his PhD research.