Celebrating 50

News

Spectators hold up digital cameras to capture a ‘piece of the action’ as they watched the 50th anniversary of Independence parade on August 31, 2012 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

File photo/Sureash Cholai

Keshorn Walcott made Trinidad and Tobago’s 50th golden Independence anniversary in 2012 very special with his gold-medal win in the javelin event at the London Olympics – the nation’s second after Hasely Crawford’s gold medal-winning run in the 100 metres at the Montreal Olympics 1976 – also historic as the year TT became a republic.

The commemoration that year, which saw Walcott getting the Order of the Republic, included a re-enactment of the first time TT’s national flag was raised as the country became an independent nation in 1962.

Here’s a look back at how we celebrated turning 50.

President George Maxwell Richards holds up his glass in a toast with heads of the TTPS, deputy commissioners of police, Raymond Craig, Mervyn Richardson, ag commissioner of Police Stephen Williams and his wife Magistrate Avason Quinlan-Williams, during the Police Service event held in commemoration of TT’s 50th anniversary of independence at Police Headquarters, Port of Spain on August 31, 2012. File photo/Roger Jacob

File photo: Marlique Stafford looks at the Heads of State on the wall outside of Balisier House at the People’s National Movement Flag Raising Ceremony as part of TT’s 50th Anniversay of Independence celebrations on August 30 2012, at to Balisier House, Tranquility street, Port of Spain.

Workmen use an aerial work platform to drape a large banner marking the 50th Anniversary of Independence on the Ministry of Energy and Energy Affairs building, Dock Road, Port of Spain. – File photo/Roger Jacob

TOGETHER WE ACHIEVE Smiling participants of a parade put on by the Ministry of the Arts and Multiculturalism to commemoration TT’s 50th Anniversary of Independence, titled ‘Red, White and Black’, hold up a flag with the words of the National motto, “Together We Achieve”.The parade took place in the city of Port of Spain, on August 30, 2012. File photo/Sureash Cholai

File photo: Members of the TT Defence Force and Coast Guard stand at attention at the flag-raising re-enactment ceremony during the 50th anniversary of independence celebrations held at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, on August 30 2012.

PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar waves to the crowd as Olympian track and field Javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott and TT Miss World 2012 Athaliah Samuel wave flags at the Flag raising reenactment ceremony on the 50th Anniversary of Independence, held at Woodfordsquare, Port of Spain, on August 30 2012. File photo/Rattan Jadoo

File photo: Olympian Keshorn Walcott is congratulated by then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on being awarded the Order of the Republic, the nation’s highest award, at the 50th anniversary of independence, national awards ceremony held at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, Port of Spain on August 31, 2012.

Track and Field Olympian Hasley Crawford receives his award from Political leader of the Congress of the People, Prakash Ramadhar at an event honouring fifty (50) Greatest Legends of TT Sport who made significant contributions to the sporting furtunity during the period of 1962-2012 , an initiative of All Sports Promotions in conjunction with the Ministry of Planning and the Economy, in commemoration of the TT’s 50th Anniversary of Independence on August 30, 2012 at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Ballroom, Lady Young Road, Port of Spain. File photo/Roger Jacob

(L-R) Honourees, footballers Dwight Yorke, Russell Latapy and cricketer Brian Lara show off their awards in this photo at an event honouring fifty (50) Greatest Legends of TT Sport who made significant contributions to the sporting fraternity during the period of 1962-2012, an initiative of All Sports Promotions in conjunction with the Ministry of Planning and the Economy, in commemoration of the TT’s 50th Anniversary of Independence on August 30, 2012, at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Ballroom, Lady Young Road, Port of Spain. File photo/Roger Jacob

Members of the 1979 World Cup-winning netball team pose for a photograph at an event honouring 50 greatest legends of TT sport who made significant contributions to sports during the period of 1962-2012, an initiative of All Sports Promotions in conjunction with the Ministry of Planning and the Economy, in commemoration of the TT’s 50th anniversary of independence on August 30, 2012, at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Ballroom, Lady Young Road, Port of Spain. File photo/Roger Jacob

Women of the TT Defence Force stand at attention at the 50th anniversary of independence parade on August 31, 2012 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. File photo/Sureash Cholai

File photo: TT cricketers celebrate their victory over Jamaica at one of the cricket matches held in celebration of TT’s 50th Independence Anniversary, team Brian TT vs Jamaica held at the Queen’s Park Oval on August 26, 2012.

File photo: Brian Lara and Dwight Yorke stratergise at one of the T20 cricket matches held in celebration of TT’s 50th Anniversary of Independence, team Brian XI vs TT held at the Queen’s Park Oval on August 26, 2012.

Ray Holman and Len Boogsie Sharp perform at the Flag raising reinactment ceremony on the 50th Anniversary of Independence held at Woodfordsquare, Port of Spain, on August 30 2012. File photo/Rattan Jadoo

File photo: George Hadeed, PNM leader Dr Keith Rowley, and Juliana Chambers wife of late prime minister George Chambers bow their heads in prayer at the People’s National Movement’s flag raising ceremony as part of TT’s 50th anniversary of independence celebrations on August 30, 2012, at Balisier House, Tranquillity St, Port of Spain.

In this August 29, 2012 file photo, House Speaker Wade Mark Tourism Minister Stephen Cadiz shake hands at the unveiling of the waterfront murals, at the Waterfront Esplanade (outside Tower C), Port of Spain, as part of TT’s 50th anniversary of independence celebrations. File photo/Sureash Cholai