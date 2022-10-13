Ceiling falls at St George’s College, back to online learning

News

Fallen ceiling at the St George’s College, San Juan hallway near the staff room. –

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly on Wednesday confirmed reports that a fallen ceiling has forced the closure of St George’s College, Barataria.

A student at the college told Newsday that the ceiling fell in the hallway at the front of the staff room last Wednesday..

Gadsby-Dolly said, “The school has ceiling damage from the heavy rain last week and that is being addressed.”

The student said classes immediately reverted to online, but no word has been given on the resumption of physical classes.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Heavy rainfall last Wednesday caused massive flooding in various parts of Trinidad and Tobago.

Some schools in Trinidad were dismissed early last Wednesday owing to the bad weather. Schools throughout the country were closed on Thursday as heavy rain and flooding persisted in low-lying areas. Schools in Tobago remained closed last Friday but students in Trinidad were back in class on that day.