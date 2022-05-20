Cedros man shot dead while fishing

News

Neemar Seepersad, 43, was shot dead while fishing off the coast of Cedros on Thursday afternoon. – Recopy

Police are trying to establish a motive for the murder of a 43-year-old Cedros man who was shot dead while fishing off the coast on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Neemar Seepersad was on his pirogue, the Princess Daniella, near an offshore rig near Fullarton Beach point at around 2 pm when another fishing vessel approached.

Men aboard the boat began shooting at Seepersad.

As Seepersad started his pirogue, he was hit several times in the chest.

Two men, 18 and 31,who were aboard the boat with Seepersad took control of it, returned to shore near Columbus Bay and called for help.

Police took Seepersad to the Cedros Health Facility, where he was declared dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.