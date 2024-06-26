Cedros fisherman, 43, reported missing

News

The police and the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) led by Vallence Rambharat, are calling on the public for help in finding a missing 43-year-old fisherman from Cedros.

The police said Mooraj Ramlogan, of Coromandel Village, was last seen on June 22.

He is also known as Black Boy.

Chine lives alone. Newsday learned that around 3 pm on June 24, a friend went to check on him after all messages and phone calls to his cellphone went unanswered.

Ramlogan’s front door was wide open, but he was nowhere to be seen and nothing appeared to be missing from the house.

The friend said he last saw Ramlogan around 5.30 pm on June 22 at a mini mart on the Southern Main Road near his home.

Ramlogan is about five foot six inches tall, of East Indian descent, slim-built, dark in complexion, and has a low haircut.

Acting Cpl Boodhai and WPC Toussaint searched the area unsuccessfully. HSRT members were searching the area up to the afternoon of June 25.

W/Sgt Paul is investigating.

Anyone with information on Ramlogan’s whereabouts can call the Cedros police station at 691-1196 or the police at 999, 555 or 911.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or any police station.