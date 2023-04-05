CDA, union ‘surprised’ by workers’ Tuesday protest

News

National Union of Government & Federated Workers protest outside the Chaguaramas Development Authority on Tuesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) is confused by a protest held by some of its employees and members of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) over sick leave bonuses, among other things. It said it is “already in discussion with the union toward bringing resolution to current matters.”

On Tuesday morning, daily-paid CDA employees gathered outside the company’s head office and demanded an improved medical plan and better infrastructure, among other things, and said they believe their cries are falling on deaf ears.

NUGFW’s general branch grievance officer Stephen Richardson said since 2013, there has been a “direct breach” of the association’s collective agreement and they are continually being told the issue would be addressed “soon.”

Richardson said there are currently 65 daily-paid workers at the CDA.

“Everything is not hunky-dory down here as they try to paint it…”

The workers said the topic of sick leave bonuses must be addressed by the company’s management.

“Since last November we had a meeting and they told us in two weeks’ time, they would have gotten back to us. They’re disrespectful.”

He said the last thing they were told was that management was waiting on a signature from the board.

“They playing games,” he said.

The current medical plan for employees, he said, “is like ancient history in the archives.”

Richardson said two employees recently died and that their families cannot benefit from the current plan.

He said all they want is an opportunity to discuss these issues with management.

Commenting on the lack of dialogue, he said, “We are probably animals or machines…

“We can meet and talk to get this peninsula up and running again.

He said a current government minister once described Chaguaramas as a “gold mine,” and that he agrees.

But he added that the cost of living continues to increase and CDA workers are struggling to survive on low salaries.

Shop steward Damian Alexander said that last Friday, the ceiling in the kitchen at their workplace collapsed but that no manager came to assess the damage.

“People said they had to run!”

Other issues experienced there include flooding, no water supply at times, snakes inside of the building, among other things.

Alexander said, “Enough is enough. For years now we going through the same thing. We need better facilities.”

He said it took nine years for workers to get a uniform, which the board seemed to have wanted a “pat on the back” for.

“The public view is that workers lazy, but we wasn’t getting what we needed to perform the duties.”

He said the board has only recently “stepped up” by buying necessary equipment.

Newsday had tried to contact the CDA’s general manager Karen Clark-Rowley but all calls went unanswered.

But in a press release later in the day, the CDA said it was “quite surprised” by the protest.

It said no NUFGW officials were at the protest, and that the union’s president general James Lambert “indicated that he was also not aware of the actions taken by the daily-paid workers.

“Presently, the CDA has no trade dispute with the union.

“With regard to the sick leave bonus the human resource department is currently verifying the list of persons entitled to a bonus.”

It confirmed a meeting was held in November at which the employees agreed to give their general manager a list of infrastructural issues.

“To date no list has been received.”

It said the CDA’s management is “ready and willing” to meet with these workers.

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday afternoon, Lambert said he was “taken aback” when he learnt of the protest.

“There’s a process to these things.

“When you go and do things on your own and they backfire, everyone is affected.”

He said such arrangements must go through senior officials of the union.

He said members raised the issues to the union’s officials but it was never agreed that this protest would happen.

He said he is looking into the matter.