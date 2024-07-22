CCTV footage used in hopes of finding Komal Maharaj

News

Komal Maharaj. –

SECURITY camera footage is reportedly showing promising results as investigations continue into the disappearance of consultant and former teacher Komal Maharaj.

Working alongside the police, Hunters Search and Rescue Team head Shamshudeen Ayub told Newsday CCTV footage was obtained from Price Plaza and is helping investigators to retrace Maharaj’s last steps before he went missing on July 19.

The 40-year-old father of two left his Felicity home around 11.30 am to go to the Scotiabank ATM at the mall. Maharaj withdrew money around 12.30 pm and told his wife he was going to meet someone before returning.

He was expected home around 2 pm. Calls and messages to his phone went unanswered after that. Relatives later discovered his blue Hyundai Ioniq parked at the mall, untampered-with.

Police sources told Newsday while it was not clear if Maharaj was taken, the circumstances around his disappearance were unusual. As a result, they said, it was being treated “with the urgency and resources of a kidnapping.”

Although the footage is being reviewed, Ayub said it still had not been made clear if Maharaj was kidnapped, as relatives and loved ones fear. Social media has been flooded with people offering support to the family.

In a release on July 20, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally called for national support in locating Maharaj.

“I urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward immediately. Your assistance is crucial in helping us find Mr Maharaj and ensuring his safe return. The residents of Felicity stand united with Komal Maharaj’s family during this distressing time. We are committed to supporting them and doing everything in our power to aid in the search efforts.”

Ayub said the public was co-operating and sending useful information to the investigators.

Maharaj is of East Indian descent, approximately five foot eight inches tall, 155 pounds, slim-built, with a fair complexion, short black hair, clean-shaven and thick eyebrows. He was last seen wearing jeans, a red T-shirt with a grey long-sleeved hoodie and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact the police’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit at 623-6793, their nearest police station or either of the Hunters Search and Rescue teams at 477-2031 or 799-1453.