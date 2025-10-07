CCSA, ICAC sign agreement to support climate-smart transformation
The Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator Inc. (CCSA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance climate-smart transformation across the region.
The agreement was signed by CCSA Chief Executive Officer Racquel Moses and ICAC President Sixto Coy. It establishes a framework for collaboration between the two organisations to strengthen the financial readiness of climate-related initiatives and attract the funding necessary to implement them.
CCSA is a regional non-profit organisation focused on building a climate-smart zone through investments that enhance disaster readiness and support sustainable economic growth. ICAC serves as the main regional body for accountants and finance professionals in the Caribbean and parts of Latin America. It promotes international standards, professional development, and research across the accounting and finance sectors.
Under the terms of the MOU, the organisations will develop an educational series designed to improve the financial management of climate-smart projects. Topics will include financial planning, budgeting, financial reporting, and other areas that contribute to the long-term sustainability of such initiatives.
Racquel stated that the collaboration with ICAC aims to strengthen the capacity of regional stakeholders to access and manage climate investment. She said the partnership will help convert innovative ideas into viable projects capable of scaling across Caribbean economies.
Sixto noted that combining ICAC’s financial expertise with CCSA’s climate-smart approach will improve the region’s ability to develop projects that are both environmentally and financially sustainable.
In the coming months, both organisations will announce project teams, ICAC volunteers, and a training schedule outlining the topics to be covered under the initiative. The partnership seeks to support the Caribbean’s transition to a climate-resilient and financially prepared future.