St. Kitts and Nevis latest Caribbean country to join REAP CEPEP back in court — Judge grants leave to 3 contractors to sue State over dismissals Officer resigns after mother's death Moonilal ready for Dragon gas talks with Maduro regime Man critical after knife attack Major changes for 18 ministers as PM adjusts Cabinet portfolios
Local News

CCSA, ICAC sign agreement to support climate-smart transformation

07 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Promote your business with NAN

The Caribbean Cli­mate-Smart Ac­cel­er­a­tor Inc. (CC­SA) and the In­sti­tute of Char­tered Ac­coun­tants of the Caribbean (ICAC) have signed a Mem­o­ran­dum of Un­der­stand­ing to ad­vance cli­mate-smart trans­for­ma­tion across the re­gion.

The agree­ment was signed by CC­SA Chief Ex­ec­u­tive Of­fi­cer Rac­quel Moses and ICAC Pres­i­dent Six­to Coy. It es­tab­lish­es a frame­work for col­lab­o­ra­tion be­tween the two or­gan­i­sa­tions to strength­en the fi­nan­cial readi­ness of cli­mate-re­lat­ed ini­tia­tives and at­tract the fund­ing nec­es­sary to im­ple­ment them.

CC­SA is a re­gion­al non-prof­it or­gan­i­sa­tion fo­cused on build­ing a cli­mate-smart zone through in­vest­ments that en­hance dis­as­ter readi­ness and sup­port sus­tain­able eco­nom­ic growth. ICAC serves as the main re­gion­al body for ac­coun­tants and fi­nance pro­fes­sion­als in the Caribbean and parts of Latin Amer­i­ca. It pro­motes in­ter­na­tion­al stan­dards, pro­fes­sion­al de­vel­op­ment, and re­search across the ac­count­ing and fi­nance sec­tors.

Un­der the terms of the MOU, the or­gan­i­sa­tions will de­vel­op an ed­u­ca­tion­al se­ries de­signed to im­prove the fi­nan­cial man­age­ment of cli­mate-smart projects. Top­ics will in­clude fi­nan­cial plan­ning, bud­get­ing, fi­nan­cial re­port­ing, and oth­er ar­eas that con­tribute to the long-term sus­tain­abil­i­ty of such ini­tia­tives.

Rac­quel stat­ed that the col­lab­o­ra­tion with ICAC aims to strength­en the ca­pac­i­ty of re­gion­al stake­hold­ers to ac­cess and man­age cli­mate in­vest­ment. She said the part­ner­ship will help con­vert in­no­v­a­tive ideas in­to vi­able projects ca­pa­ble of scal­ing across Caribbean economies.

Six­to not­ed that com­bin­ing ICAC’s fi­nan­cial ex­per­tise with CC­SA’s cli­mate-smart ap­proach will im­prove the re­gion’s abil­i­ty to de­vel­op projects that are both en­vi­ron­men­tal­ly and fi­nan­cial­ly sus­tain­able.

In the com­ing months, both or­gan­i­sa­tions will an­nounce project teams, ICAC vol­un­teers, and a train­ing sched­ule out­lin­ing the top­ics to be cov­ered un­der the ini­tia­tive. The part­ner­ship seeks to sup­port the Caribbean’s tran­si­tion to a cli­mate-re­silient and fi­nan­cial­ly pre­pared fu­ture.

Support us

Related News

03 October 2025

Tancoo in dark over reports of CAL CEO's resignation

24 September 2025

Veteran CNC3 video journalist Ivan Toolsie to receive Chaconia Silver Medal

30 September 2025

Augustine defends splitting Tourism portfolio; insists it’s not illegal

26 September 2025

Arima man shot and killed by police in Sangre Grande