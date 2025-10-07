CCSA, ICAC sign agreement to support climate-smart transformation

The Caribbean Cli­mate-Smart Ac­cel­er­a­tor Inc. (CC­SA) and the In­sti­tute of Char­tered Ac­coun­tants of the Caribbean (ICAC) have signed a Mem­o­ran­dum of Un­der­stand­ing to ad­vance cli­mate-smart trans­for­ma­tion across the re­gion.

The agree­ment was signed by CC­SA Chief Ex­ec­u­tive Of­fi­cer Rac­quel Moses and ICAC Pres­i­dent Six­to Coy. It es­tab­lish­es a frame­work for col­lab­o­ra­tion be­tween the two or­gan­i­sa­tions to strength­en the fi­nan­cial readi­ness of cli­mate-re­lat­ed ini­tia­tives and at­tract the fund­ing nec­es­sary to im­ple­ment them.

CC­SA is a re­gion­al non-prof­it or­gan­i­sa­tion fo­cused on build­ing a cli­mate-smart zone through in­vest­ments that en­hance dis­as­ter readi­ness and sup­port sus­tain­able eco­nom­ic growth. ICAC serves as the main re­gion­al body for ac­coun­tants and fi­nance pro­fes­sion­als in the Caribbean and parts of Latin Amer­i­ca. It pro­motes in­ter­na­tion­al stan­dards, pro­fes­sion­al de­vel­op­ment, and re­search across the ac­count­ing and fi­nance sec­tors.

Un­der the terms of the MOU, the or­gan­i­sa­tions will de­vel­op an ed­u­ca­tion­al se­ries de­signed to im­prove the fi­nan­cial man­age­ment of cli­mate-smart projects. Top­ics will in­clude fi­nan­cial plan­ning, bud­get­ing, fi­nan­cial re­port­ing, and oth­er ar­eas that con­tribute to the long-term sus­tain­abil­i­ty of such ini­tia­tives.

Rac­quel stat­ed that the col­lab­o­ra­tion with ICAC aims to strength­en the ca­pac­i­ty of re­gion­al stake­hold­ers to ac­cess and man­age cli­mate in­vest­ment. She said the part­ner­ship will help con­vert in­no­v­a­tive ideas in­to vi­able projects ca­pa­ble of scal­ing across Caribbean economies.

Six­to not­ed that com­bin­ing ICAC’s fi­nan­cial ex­per­tise with CC­SA’s cli­mate-smart ap­proach will im­prove the re­gion’s abil­i­ty to de­vel­op projects that are both en­vi­ron­men­tal­ly and fi­nan­cial­ly sus­tain­able.

In the com­ing months, both or­gan­i­sa­tions will an­nounce project teams, ICAC vol­un­teers, and a train­ing sched­ule out­lin­ing the top­ics to be cov­ered un­der the ini­tia­tive. The part­ner­ship seeks to sup­port the Caribbean’s tran­si­tion to a cli­mate-re­silient and fi­nan­cial­ly pre­pared fu­ture.