Catholic priest robbed, tied up on Thursday doing well

News

File photo

Bandits tied up and robbed parish priest Fr Roger Paponette at the San Rafael RC Church, Cumuto Tamana Road, on Thursday.

A statement by the Archdiocese of Port of Spain said Paponette was robbed of a vehicle and personal valuables at the presbytery.

On Friday RC priest Fr Robert Christo told Newsday, “He’s doing well, thank God, and the police are investigating as much as they could.”

Parish secretary Melissa Hobson-Garcia said the incident has left Paponette a bit “shaken up” emotionally, but unharmed.

Around 1 am, Paponette heard a loud banging at his bedroom door. The perpetrators entered and flashed bright lights in his face. He was tied up and his belongings taken away.

He was able to untie himself soon after the thieves left, and calles La Horquetta police.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

The statement said, “The RC Church of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain asks the faithful to keep Fr Roger Paponette and the community in prayer.”

Christo said there had been similar incidents in the past.