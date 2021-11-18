Catholic archbishop links ‘zesser parties’ to covid19 surge

News

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon – Photo by Sureash Cholai

RC archbishop Jason Gordon has blamed people’s indiscipline for the surge in daily covid19 cases and deaths related to the virus.

He shared his concern about reports of parties and the flouting of public health regulations during Trinity TV’s broadcast of 6.30 am mass at the chapel, Archbishop’s House, Port of Spain on Thursday.

“We are hearing of zesser parties,” Gordon lamented, chastising the conduct of people in private residences, including in upscale communities.

This remark echoed concerns of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who, on Wednesday, said he made numerous reports to the police about parties held by a property owner in Valsayn where he lived. He said he and other homeowners were considering legal action.

In his closing comments at the mass, the archbishop made a strong appeal for people to get vaccinated.

“Discipline and vaccination are the only ways we are coming out on the other side of this,” Gordon said.

He spoke of Wednesday’s highest number of daily cases, 781, recorded since the pandemic began in March 2020. Six deaths took the death toll to 1,891, a single drop after days of double-digit fatalities. The highest, 22, was recorded last Saturday.

Gordon noted the country had managed to bring cases down to lows of around 200 and significantly fewer deaths in recent months.

On the vaccination rate, which has stalled, the archbishop said there were too many vaccines available for people to be complacent about taking them.

“Please reconsider, please reconsider,” Gordon appealed.

The archbishop is one of several religious leaders advocating vaccination as part of government’s public health campaign.

The new daily high came as the state of emergency, meant to control the spread of the virus, was revoked at midnight on Wednesday.