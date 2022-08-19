Cataract surgery to resume in Tobago

Tobago

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael. Photo courtesy THA

Registration for cataract surgery, which is soon to start, is ongoing, says Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Production Dr Faith BYisrael.

BYisrael made the confirmation when contacted by Newsday about a related post on social media on Friday.

She said: “We’ve started the registration. The screening will begin shortly after. Surgeries are scheduled to start in September.”

The post asked residents of Tobago who have been awaiting surgery in the public health system or believe their sight has been impaired by cataracts to call 660-4392 or 2240 to make an appointment for pre-screening. They can also visit trha.co.tt/alpha to register online.

At a post-Executive Council media briefing in July, the secretary announced their impending resumption, saying since taking up the post, she had received a number of calls and complaints from people awaiting cataract surgery in particular. She said then that the doctors needed to do the surgery would have to be mobilised.