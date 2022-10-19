Cataract surgery resumes in Tobago

News

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael. PHOTO COURTESY THA –

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael said the first set of cataract surgery under Tobago’s Cataract Backlog programme was done on Monday.

She was speaking at the THA executive council’s press conference on Monday morning.

The programme allows those who have been awaiting such surgeries in the public health system and anyone else who is interested to get the operation done for free.

People are asked to call 660-4392 (extensions 2239 and 2240) to make an appointment.

BYisrael said while there were “several delays,” the surgeons are ready to begin.

She said some people had been waiting up to three years for this surgery in the public healthcare system.

“It has been a trying but successful period.

“We continue to develop and do what we need to do to ensure we provide the services to Tobago.”

She also urged people to make use of the free counselling services provided across the island, saying so far, 65 people have been referred for counselling for depression, self-harm, grief and loss and abuse, among other things.

“We tend to not believe in the power of counselling, in the power of of therapy…

“They are all professionally trained therapeutic counsellors. You’re not hearing your business on the streets anywhere.”

She said the counsellors have been working very hard, and more will soon be hired.

“If you need counselling, please reach out to us.”

Those interested can call 683-8341.