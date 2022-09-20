Casting call for regional TV ad

News

The Trinidad and Tobago Performing Arts Network (TTPAN), in collaboration with Caribbean Crews, is searching for the quintessential Caribbean man, for the lead role in a regional beer commercial. It will be filmed in Tobago on September 27 and 28.

Suitable applicants are invited to submit themselves for the role of Richard, who is described as male, mid 50s-70, warm and personable and known and loved by everyone in the village. He has an expressive face, and can be of any ethnicity and body type.

The person who is cast will be paid for this job, and airfare and accommodation support will also be included if travel is required across islands, a media release said.

To be considered for this project, applicants must submit one close-up and one full-length photo of themselves via WhatsApp to (868) 460-0174 or (868) 769-6772.

In the photo, the applicant’s face must be clearly visible. The applicant should not be wearing sunglasses, a mask or have any Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok filters applied to the image.

To be considered for this project, the photos should also be accompanied by a message that includes the applicant’s full name, age, height, phone number and e-mail address (if any).

The deadline for applications is September 21.

For more info: visit https://bit.ly/CastingRichard, or call TTPAN casting associate Anil Singh at (868) 460-0174.