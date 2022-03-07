Castara villagers block road over lack of water

Tobago

Fire officers clear a road in Castara on Monday after residents blocked it to protest the lack of water. – TEMA

Castara villagers blocked Northside Road by burning debris on Monday morning to protest the lack of a water supply.

Villagers said they have been without water for a week.

In a video posted to social media, a villager said the problem has forced tourists to leave Castara.

‘We losing. Call WASA, WASA eh have no help for us. Everybody have to do what they have to do,” he said.

Police and fire officials responded to the protest and the road was eventually cleared.