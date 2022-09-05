Castara, Tobago road partly closed for repairs

Tobago

Heavy rainfall left the Northside Road in Castara in a treacherous condition. –

The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD) has said the Northside Road, between Castara Down River and the Welcome to Castara sign, will be opened temporarily to all vehicles from Monday until Thursday, between 5 am tand 9 am and 2 pm to 8 pm, and closed subsequently.

It said this arrangement has become necessary to allow ongoing work on the embankment and drainage crossing the road.

Drivers and pedestrians should take extreme care, particularly during bad weather, as rocks may fall from the adjacent embankment.

The division said it is committed to ensuring the road is safe for all users and apologised for the inconvenience.