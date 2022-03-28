Castara fishing facility named after ‘village hero’

Tobago

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, third from right, unveils the sign for the Carl Selwyn Manswell fish facility, at a ceremony in Castara on Monday. – David Reid

FORMER policeman and fisherman Carl Selwyn Manswell was honoured posthumously on Monday as the Castara fishing facility was named after him.

Chief Secretary and electoral representative Farley Augustine said it was important to name the facility after a village hero.

“The decision to name our fishing depots after village heroes and prominent fisherfolk is actually a meaningful step,” he said.

Augustine said the community must honour Manswell by taking care of the facility and growing the industry.

He said fishermen deserve respect as the industry is a highly skilled one.

“In honouring people like Carl Selwyn Manswell, we are reminding people about how hard fisherfolk work and how honourable your job is. We want to say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Nikida Walker, a spokesperson for Manswell’s family, described Manswell as an avid fisherman. “The sea was his passion,” she said. She said Manswell had a knack for large catches.

“When he was asked how you always catching them big fish, he said, ‘Man, I used to just whistle and the fish would come.'”

Walker said Manswell passed on his knowledge to a lot of the young men in the area who have now become pillars of the fishing community today.”

Also speaking at the ceremony was Curtis Douglas, president, All Tobago Fisherfolk Association. He said, “It took me 15 years to see something like this unfolding in the fishing industry. For years, the fisherfolk been trying our utmost best to work and partner with the powers in charge. It’s remarkable to be here today to see they really made that stride in building a better fishing community.”

Douglas lauded Assemblyman Nigel Taitt and Augustine for working with the fisherfolk.

He said Taitt has been working with the fishing communities in Castara, Plymouth, Charlotteville, and other areas.

“This is a man of his word,” he said.

Douglas said Manswell’s prowess at sea was well known.

“He was a policeman first, but any time he had the opportunity or time off he would go to sea. From my knowledge, I think Mr Manswell still has the record for one of the biggest grouper landed in Castara, over 200 pounds, so kudos to you and your family.”