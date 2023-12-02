CAST, THA observe World AIDS Day

News

School children were the target of Central Administrative Services Tobago (CAST) World AIDS Day observance.

So says CAST permanent secretary Earland Kent as the Office of the Prime Minister, in celebration of World AIDS Day on Friday, hosted an HIV/AIDS workshop at the Milford Road Esplanade aimed at educating and engaging persons on essential topics including HIV prevention, treatment and care.

Kent said: “This was an attempt by the Office of the Prime Minister and CAST to do something significant and we specifically targeted school children and other stakeholders in the fight against HIV and AIDS.”

Dr Nathaniel Duke, who specialises in infectious disease control, dealt specifically with the technical aspect of HIV and AIDS and how agencies and associations can work together to eradicate the disease by 2030.

While, Deborah Williams who has been living with HIV for a number of years also addressed the students as she shared her story.

Williams said, “Those two speakers made me feel more empowered as to how we can work in our individual communities to fight against HIV and AIDS. Apart from how it is contracted and that sort of thing, how you can share that information within your circle, and have that expand exponentially to create a positive impact community by community.”

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection (DHWSP) and the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) also hosted a commemoration ceremony.

The event was in support of those living with HIV/AIDS and honouring those who were lost. People were encouraged to wear red to show support.