Cassia C progressing to first gas says bpTT

News

bpTT’s Cassia C hub. – Photo courtesy bpTT

Development for Cassia C is progressing and will achieve first gas in the fourth quarter of 2022, bpTT has said in a media release.

The energy giant said the development of the platform is in the commissioning phase, the final phase before first gas. The platform reached mechanical completion in April meaning all of the components, including the stand, built by Trinidad Offshore Fabricators in 2020, and the topside which was built in Altimara, Mexico and installed in 2020, are in place and ready to begin production.

Project general manager, Trinidad, Michael Daniel expressed happiness at the progress of the platform.

“It is great to see Cassia C progressing through this last phase of delivery. Natural gas from the Cassia compression project is important to bpTT and TT and our business is working hard to bring the facility online. Offshore compression represents a new challenge for our business in TT and it’s exciting to be able to use this approach to access more of our gas resources,” he said.

The Cassia C platform will be bpTT’s first compression platform and its biggest facility to date, the release said. It will give bpTT the ability to access and produce low pressure gas resources from the greater Cassia area off the south-east coast of Trinidad. Cassia C will be bpTT’s 16th offshore facility and will connect to the Cassia hub, 35 miles off TT’s south-east coast.

It is expected to produce between 200 and 300 mmscfd which will go toward meeting the company’s gas supply commitments.