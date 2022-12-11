Case of missing bag comes back to haunt Trelawny housekeeper Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Case of missing bag comes back to haunt Trelawny housekeeper Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Female sales representative dies from two-vehicle crash in Hanover

Case of missing bag comes back to haunt Trelawny housekeeper

God of Love lands Caymanas Park feature event

Mr Vegas celebrates gaining sociology/anthropology degree

Driver of Yeng Yeng bike killed in Clarendon crash

JC win Champions Cup, beat KC 2-1

No child should be denied education due to disability – Williams

No New Year’s Eve grand market in St James

France advance to semifinals at World Cup, top England 2-1

Wanted man fatally shot in St Catherine; cop injured

Sunday Dec 11

21?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-year-old Joel Parkinson, a housekeeper of Greenside district in Falmouth, Trelawny, was on Wednesday of this week arrested and charged with housebreaking and larceny stemming from an incident in his community on October 31 of this year.

On that day, a man reportedly locked his dwelling house at about 7:30 am and left for work.

Upon his return at about 6pm, he discovered that his house had been broken into and several items were missing, including US and Jamaican cash and a brown Jeep cross bag.

A report was made to the police.

On Wednesday, December 07, Parkinson was seen by a neighbour in Falmouth with the brown Jeep cross bag, and he was apprehended by citizens and handed over to the police.

The police said he subsequently gave a caution statement in which he admitted to the crime, and was later charged.

His court date is being arranged.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Female sales representative dies from two-vehicle crash in Hanover

Jamaica News

Case of missing bag comes back to haunt Trelawny housekeeper

Sport

God of Love lands Caymanas Park feature event

More From

Jamaica News

Young man committed to being role model for ‘friend dem weh a tief’

A year after social media appeal, he’s juggling school, part-time job and broiler farm

Jamaica News

4 held after double murder in Manchester

Three guns including AK 47 rifle and ballistic vest seized in get-a-way vehicle

FIFA World Cup(TM)

France advance to semifinals at World Cup, top England 2-1

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup on Saturday by beating England 2-1.

See also

Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stad

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known football writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was

Jamaica News

Wanted man fatally shot in St Catherine; cop injured

A man said to be on the police most wanted list was shot and killed during an operation in St Catherine.

The man identified as Barrington Campbell o/c ‘Coolie’, was fatally shot in Riversdale, on F

Entertainment

Aidonia’s son took his final breath in parents’ arms

‘Lalo’ Lawrence, the brother and manager of Aidonia, in a post to his Instagram account, expressed the struggle the Lawrence family is facing as they wrestle with the grim reality of the death of the

NewsAmericasNow.com