Carter sets new 100m free record at National Swim Champs

Sports

Dylan Carter – ROGER JACOB

TT SWIMMER Dylan Carter cannot stop breaking records as he broke the men’s 100-metre freestyle short course record at the National Open Short Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva on Thursday.

Carter, 26, returned to Trinidad earlier this week after breaking multiple records at the three-leg FINA Swimming World Cup 2022.

At the end of the three legs Carter won the award for the top men’s swimmer.

Carter, competing in the boys 11-and-over 100m freestyle preliminaries on Thursday, erased his own national open record of 46.36 seconds when he won 46.07.

Nikoli Blackman, one of this country’s best junior swimmers, was second in 50.43. Grabbing the third fastest time in the preliminaries was Cadell Lyons in 50.45.

There were finals held on Thursday.

Amelia Rajack won the girls 11-and-over 800m freestyle in nine minutes, 51.35 seconds (9:51.35). Keryn Burke was a distant second in 10:13.57 and Aimee Le Blanc finished third in 10:32.81.

Blackman won the boys equivalent in 8:29.19, followed by Zachary Anthony in 9:19.40 and Josiah Changar in 9:21.94.

In the boys 10-and-under 100m breaststroke, Marcus Nesbitt won in 1:46.88, Eli Edwards was second in 1:53.90 and Zion George ended third in 1:54.79.

The four-day championships continued on Friday night and ends on Sunday.