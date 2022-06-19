Carter fourth in world 50m butterfly, sets new Trinidad and Tobago record

Sports

Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago competes during men’s 50m butterfly semifinal 2 at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday. (AP Photo) –

DYLAN CARTER set a new national record as he placed fourth in the men’s 50-metre butterfly final, at the 19th FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

Competing in lane seven, the 26-year-old Carter touched the wall in 22.85 seconds.

Caleb Dressel of the United States copped gold in 22.57 seconds, with Brazil’s Nicholas Santos earning silver in 22.78. American Michael Andrew took bronze, in a time of 22.79.

Carter’s previous TT record of 22.87 was set in his preliminary round heat on Saturday.

Rounding off the field, in Sunday’s final, were Thomas Ceccon of Italy (22.86), Szebasztian Szabo of Hungary (23.01), Benjamin Proud of Great Britain (23.08) and Singapore’s Tzen Wei Teong (23.29).

Carter will only have a day of rest before he returns to action in the men’s 100m freestyle on Tuesday. He is also listed to participate in the men’s 50m freestyle on Thursday.

TT’s other swimmer at the World Championships, Cherelle Thompson, will compete in the women’s 50m butterfly on Thursday and the women’s 50m freestyle on Friday.