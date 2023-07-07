Caroni WASA leak fixed, water to return gradually

News

A worker on site at a pumping station of the Caroni water treatment plant. – FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

REPAIRS to a 48-inch transmission line at the Caroni Water Treatment plant have been completed.

Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) acting CEO Kelvin Romain gave this update during a tour of the site on Friday.

He said the amount of water being run through the line at this time is approximately 30 per cent of the usual.

Areas affected by a drop in supply because of the leak on the line will gradually see a full restoration of their service.

Romaine did not give an exact time as to when full production would be restored.

He promisedWASA would keep the public regularly updated.