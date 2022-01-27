Caroni man pleads guilty to possession of ammo, fake permit

News

A man from Kelly Village, Caroni, has served his time on charges of possession of ammunition and having a forged driver’s permit back in 2008.

Glenford Ernest Collins, also called Skip, was sentenced on Wednesday by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds who, after applying the one-third deduction for his guilty plea and taking out the 1,288 days he spent in custody, agreed that he had served his time.

On January 12, Collins sought a maximum sentence indication, at which the judge gave the proposed sentences for the offences for which he was charged.

While an MSI is not a sentence, it gives an accused an idea of the likely sentence to be imposed by the court if they were minded to plead guilty to an offence.

Collins accepted the indication and pleaded guilty on Wednesday. At the MSI hearing, Ramsumair-Hinds said many accused did not realise the guilty plea attracted a one-third discount. Anything less than that amount would have to be explained by the sentencing judge.

Her sentences were three years and two years respectively for the two charges.

When the one-third discount was applied to both sentences, Collins was left with sentences of two years and one year and four months which were to run concurrently.

The time he spent in custody was deducted from the remaining amount and it was determined he had served his time for those matters.

Collins was arrested on March 11, 2008, after police went to his Church Street, Kelly Village, home with a warrant. When they got to the house, they saw him trying to escape through an opening in the roof.

When they held him, they found a driving permit in his back pocked with his photograph but the name “Richard Smith.”

They told him they believed the permit was fake and he said, “I pay $20 for that from a man, two years ago.”

During a search of the building, police found a black plastic bag containing ammunition. Collins claimed he did not know about it.

He was represented by public defender Aleena Ramjag. Prosecutor Danielle Thompson represented the State.