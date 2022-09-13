Caroni man murdered, two bodies identified

News

File photo

A 55-YEAR-OLD Caroni man was found murdered on Sunday night by his neighbours after they heard gunshots.

According to police, Gerard Larry Davis, of David Trace, Kelly Village, was found at the side of the road near the St David RC Primary School. Police said that at about 7.45 pm, residents heard gunshots and later saw the man’s body.

No motive was given for this murder. The victim’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy.

In an unrelated incident, police have identified the bodies of two men which were found in Chaguaramas last month.

Police said that on August 19, the bodies were found along Guave Road, off Macqueripe Road, at around 12.56 pm. The hands of the two men were bound.

A week later, police issued a media release asking for help to identify the bodies. Sometime later, relatives of two men who had been reported missing, made a positive identification of the bodies.

Police said the two men have been identified as Shiva Durga, 32, of Dubarry Street, Fyzabad and Khallim Sheridan Hernandez, 24, of Samaroo Village, Arima.

Durga, police said, had his hands bound in front of him with black tie straps. Hernandez’s hands were bound behind him with a white shoelace. Both were shot.