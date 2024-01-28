Caroni man charged with demanding money from businessman

News

A Kelly Village, Caroni mechanic charged with demanding money by menace from a businessman was granted $200,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before a Master in the High Court on January 26.

The accused, 37-year-old Keston Oliver was ordered to report to the Caroni Police Station twice a week and not to have any contact with the victim or witnesses in the matter, as part of his bail conditions.

In a release, police said a businessman reported that men were demanding that he pay monies to them.

Between August 3-14, 2023, a team of officer led by Cpl Phillips of the Caroni Police Station investigated the reports of extortion. The suspect was arrested and later charged with the offence.

Investigations are ongoing into the matter and police are expected to make further arrests.

Oliver will return to court on February 22.