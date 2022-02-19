Caroni East MP: Covid19 report shows Deyalsingh as a poor leader

News

District health visitor Helena Peters gives Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre, Champs Fleurs on April 6, 2021. – FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

Caroni East MP Dr Rishi Seecharan said the report by the covid19 management committee has revealed the poor leadership of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

In a media statement on Saturday, he said over 3,500 people died because of the virus and the 105-page report was damning, and called for the committee to continue investigating the management of the pandemic.

“The committee should be allowed to continue its assessment and allowed an expanded scope of investigation, policies on testing and the procuring of vaccines and therapeutics, should be assessed.

“The question must now be asked, why Prof Seemungal and his distinguished committee were not the primary advisers to the Government, since the start of the pandemic?”

He said it was unfortunate, but the report pointed out the negligence meted out to medical staff, an area where the United National Congress (UNC) has called for improvement.

“The committee’s report tells of staff shortages being ‘common’, of doctors and nurses having to perform ‘non-medical functions’, and of overwork ‘to the point of exhaustion.’ Poor working conditions were highlighted, with nurses being made to perform ‘long hours in PPE.’

“The UNC has consistently called for additional nursing and medical staff to be hired, in order to release the stress placed on our nurses and doctors combating covid19.”

Even more depressing were the short-term locum contracts, he said which have resulted in great uncertainty and low morale among our young doctors.

“The fact that a single nurse was assigned to as many as 30 patients speaks of a systemic failure to provide adequate nursing resources.

“The lack of foresight to order adequate quantities of Tocilizumab is yet another indictment on the judgment of Minister Deyalsingh. Doctors had to also cope with shortages of midazolam, methylprednisolone and propofol. Dexamethasone was used in instances where methylprednisolone was indicated.”

He added that Deyalsingh also failed to address the issue of non-communicable diseases in the population which could have been tackled through vigorous public education campaigns, that promoted lifestyle changes, healthy foods, regular exercise and the dangers of alcohol and tobacco use.

“I strongly urge the Government to implement its 16 recommendations with the greatest haste and urgency.”