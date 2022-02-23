Carnival titbits for Tobago ahead of October festival

News

A youngster showed no fear for these traditional Carnival characters at the launch of Windward Carnival 2020 in Roxborough. FILE PHOTO

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said Tobagonians will still be able to enjoy small aspects of Carnival 2022, although the island will not host any major celebrations.

At the post Executive Council media briefing on Wednesday, Augustine said the living museum at Fort King George will be reopened on Friday with a cultural showcase to a limited number of visitors.

He said the event, titled Carnival Tabanca, is being hosted by the Division of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Transportation.

Augustine said the museum will look at traditional mas characters as well as the evolution of characters unique to the Tobago space.

He said people interested in viewing the displays will be provided with a link on the division’s website. The event will also be shown live on the island’s various media platforms.

On Sunday, Augustine said the Mudern Mud group will be doing an educational programme teaching people about the various ways in which mud could be used. A link will also be provided for this activity.

He said on Tuesday, Tobagonians can also visit two 45-minute Carnival displays in Scarborough. The first display begins at 2pm and the other at 4pm.

“It is just to create an atmosphere that all is not lost. Something you could look forward to when Tobago is having its own Carnival in October.”

Augustine said the division will also decorate the ANR Robinson International Airport over the Carnival weekend “to create a sense a joyous mood among the people of Tobago and, of course, for our visitors.”

He said the date for the Tobago Carnival is expected to be announced by Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the island’s Carnival stakeholders supported the division’s decision to reject the Government’s plan to host mas, pan and calypso events at safe zones.

The stakeholders said they will instead focus on preparations for a Tobago Carnival in October.