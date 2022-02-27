‘Carnival Tabanca’ at Fort King George Heritage Park

News

Simone Scipio-Briggs, left, dances her costume, Flight of the Monarch, while Merrick Dickson portrays a fireman at the I Love You Tobago gateway sign. – Corey Connelly

Major components of Carnival may have been lost as a result of covid19. But in Tobago, the THA Division of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Transportation has ensured they are not forgotten.

On Friday, the division collaborated with the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd, Department of Culture and the Tobago Performing Arts Company to host Carnival Tabanca, a living museum, at the Fort King George Heritage Park, Scarborough.

Showcasing elements of the island’s vibrant cultural heritage, the event featured a host of traditional Carnival characters, including the dame lorraine, pierrot grenade, moko jumbie, baby doll, minstrel, jab jab, blue devil, fireman and midnight robber.

Visitors were also entertained by a few hilarious speech band skits at specific junctures during the show.

UK resident Cassandra James poses with moko jumbie Rayon Marshall at the I Love You Tobago gateway sign, Scarborough, on Friday, during the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation’s Out Ah We Carnival: Mas On The Move.

– Corey Connelly

The cultural segment, hosted by film maker Jared Prima, featured performances by veteran entertainer Michael Baker, Alpha Pan Pioneers, Tobago Drama Guild, among others.

The division’s assistant secretary Megan Morrison, dressed in costume, was on hand to take in the performances.

Cultural activist Jesse Taylor said the event celebrated Tobago’s way of life.

“It is all about our traditional characters. It is all about our living museum. It is all about life in Tobago that is traditional – the essence of our preservation of our natural an indigenous heritage. So, it is a legacy and we are proud to showcase this legacy to the world in all our splendour,” he said.

A cultural officer 11, Department of Culture, Taylor said in the absence of a formal Carnival celebration, the division thought it fit to host a scaled-down event embracing elements of the island’s culture.

“Carnival has now moved from what it used to be into a very national affair that is embraced by all sectors and very beneficial to many of our sectors.”

Reflecting on the event’s title, Carnival Tabanca, Taylor acknowledged that many people in the fraternity have been affected by the pandemic.

“To all the people that would have thrived in the Carnival in many ways, whether it be making the costumes, dancing the mas, everybody, every sector has been affected by the ravages of covid19.

“And so, there is a feeling of loss and of lost passion. But we, today, have re-engineered that – reinvigorated the mas and have given a revised feeling in the hope that it is not lost because we still have some of these things that are somewhat buried in the bowels of the way we perform, the way we express ourselves and we have provided a platform for that.”

He believes covid19 should not be a deterrent in highlighting the island’s creativity.

Kenrick Cupid, dressed as a gorilla, dances on Milford Road, Scarborough. – Corey Connelly

“So, today (Friday), we crave the indulgence of the people to really showcase the creativity, energy, passion through the mas and an opportunity to be in an atmosphere that we once cherished but cannot have because of covid19.

“There is no reason why we cannot have some semblance of what we have shared an once enjoyed and put it in such a way that all can embrace it and be a part of that nostalgia.”

Earlier, commuters travelling along Milford Road, Scarborough, got the chance to see a variety of costumed characters during an event titled Out Ah We Carnival Mas On D Move at the I Love Tobago gateway sign.