The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association’s (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud’s suggestions for a scaled-down Carnival is a case of too little and too late, according to Carnival stakeholders.
PM sides with Guyana in Venezuela dispute
Tue Jan 12 , 2021
You May Like
Carnival stakeholders say DOMA’s call comes too late
The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association’s (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud’s suggestions for a scaled-down Carnival is a case of too little and too late, according to Carnival stakeholders.
PM sides with Guyana in Venezuela dispute
Tue Jan 12 , 2021