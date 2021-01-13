Next Post

PM sides with Guyana in Venezuela dispute

Tue Jan 12 , 2021
Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley has re­turned to work and has im­me­di­ate­ly ad­dressed re­gion­al is­sues, in­clud­ing de­fend­ing Guyana against Venezuela on a land is­sue, as chair­man of Cari­com.

You May Like

Next Post

PM sides with Guyana in Venezuela dispute

Tue Jan 12 , 2021
Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley has re­turned to work and has im­me­di­ate­ly ad­dressed re­gion­al is­sues, in­clud­ing de­fend­ing Guyana against Venezuela on a land is­sue, as chair­man of Cari­com.

You May Like