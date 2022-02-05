Carnival interest groups: Time for corporate sector to help

News

Reigning Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons sings one of her winning songs during the 2020 National Calypso Monarch final at the Queen’s Park Savannah. –

Trinidad and Tobago’s corporate sector is being asked to step up to the proverbial plate and assist Carnival interest groups to present the best taste of Carnival possible.

After Government’s announcement on Thursday that $15 million has been allocated for the National Carnival Commission (NCC) to host a scaled-down version of the festival because of the ongoing pandemic, the interest groups were told to revise their budgets.

This was done during a meeting with NCC’s finance committee on Friday.

NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters had announced on Monday at a news conference that the NCC’s budget for, what has been dubbed, A Taste of Carnival was between $25-$30 million.

However, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell held his own news conference on Wednesday. He said government had not yet approved a budget, and the figure given by Peters was “indicative.” He promised to reveal government’s decision within 48 hours.

The decision was made known in a news release issued by Mitchell’s ministry on Thursday. The release said approval was given for $15 million for NCC events, and an additional $5 million would be provided for the sponsorship of smaller separately-promoted safe-zone events. Mitchell said the NCC would have to make up any deficits via gate receipts and by seeking sponsorship.

Since the announcement, Newsday has made several attempts, without success, to reach Peters for comment.

The special interest groups under the NCC are Pan Trinbago, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO), and the TT Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA).

TUCO president Ainsley King said he initially had a budget of $950,000, just for prize money, which was an already reduced budget based on the earlier announcement that the NCC was working with a $25-$30 million budget.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said her budget was $8 million, while TTCBA president Rosalind Gabriel had a $3 million budget.

King said the thought of reducing his budget again was not a positive thing.

“I will stand optimistic. If it’s one time for corporate TT to extend to the special interest groups is now. Whatever little help will be welcomed.”

Like King, Ramsey-Moore said she will be reaching out to corporate TT for assistance. She said she was given a proposal of less than $4 million to cover Pan Trinbago’s events. With a budget of over $4 million specifically for large steelbands, she said it will be difficult to put on an excellent show at the reduced cost. Ramsey-Moore said of the 150 registered pan ensembles, 83 registered to participate.

“We want to give an excellent taste, and based on what was recommended we will try to make up the shortfall by reaching out to corporate TT and the remainder from gate receipts.”

She added, “From where I sit, it looks impossible based on what NCC provided. We sent letters out on Friday, and by Wednesday will know exactly what is our next step.”

Gabriel, after Friday’s meeting, said she could not comment as there was no final determination on budgetary allocations by the NCC.

Prior to the meeting, Gabriel spoke with Newsday and was optimistic that mas producers had bought into the idea after two years of being out of work.

“The mas community has sprung into life and they are all happy to be working again. We accepted the idea of the Taste of Carnival to sort of get our feet wet again. We are happy for half a loaf rather than no loaf at all.

“We know we don’t have enough money, we know that the time is too short to go and try to seek sponsorship, but we still gonna try. It’s still stressful.”

Gabriel said of the 125 bands under her umbrella, there has been a buy-in from over half of the membership and she expects it will grow.