Carnival 2024 Gold Commander boasts of successful J’Ouvert

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Carnival 2024 Gold Commander boasts of successful J’Ouvert
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

News

Police officers and soldiers walk in single file during J’Ouvert celebrations in Crown Point, Tobago. – Photo by Jaydn Sebro

The Gold Commander for Carnival 2024 has hailed the J’Ouvert celebrations nationwide a success.

ACP Kelvern Thompson also said there was a strong police presence across the ten divisions consistent with the projections of the various commanders.

Thompson’s praise for a successful start of the Carnival 2024 celebrations came on February 12.

He said, “While there were minor incidents and minor crimes committed against the person, there was a strong presence of regular, municipal and transit police officers.”

There was also a heavy presence of traffic wardens and the police’s major stakeholder in security, TT Defence Force, which Thompson said, created a great impact in deterring serious offences.

He added that diligent and intelligent-led patrols, along with CCTV surveillance, identified known people of interest and officers were able to deter them from committing further arrestable offences.

See also

“We can say that this has been a result of our collaboration which would include our masqueraders who have been very co-operative.

“Our strategies, particularly in preventing weapons entering into areas of celebration along the major J’Ouvert routes, has yielded a number of weapons which have been seized, and in certain instances people arrested.”

He thanked all stakeholders for making the celebrations a safe one.

 