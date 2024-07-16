Carlsen Field man charged with amputee’s murder

News

A 32-year-old man from Chaguanas has been charged with the murder of an amputee who died at hospital days after he was beaten and believed to have been deliberately set on fire.

A police statement said Darren Seales, also known as Scotty and Totti of Carlsen Field, was due to appear virtually at the North A Criminal High Court on July 16.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Jaglal instructed the police to charge Seales with the murder of Perfector Edwards, also called One Foot.

The police contend that around 11.30 pm on June 8, they responded to a report of a wounding on Manic Street in Chaguanas near the maxi hub.

There, they saw a burnt wheelchair on the ground and the injured Edwards lying on the ground nearby.

Edwards, who used a wheelchair as his left leg had been amputated, was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex in Mount Hope. On June 13, he died at the hospital.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region Three police led investigations.