Carlos Sainz secures first F1 victory in British GP as Zhou Guanyu survives dramatic crash

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Carlos Sainz secured his first victory in F1 during a dramatic British Grand Prix on Sunday where Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu survived a huge crash on the first lap.

The race had to be restarted after Zhou’s car was flipped upside down and crashed into a fence having been clipped shortly after the start.

It caused a lengthy delay but the driver was eventually declared fit after being assessed at the medical center.

After the race restarted, Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez sustained damage to their cars and dropped down the pecking order allowing Ferrari’s Sainz and Charles Leclerc to establish a strong lead.

But a safety car with 10 laps to go allowed Perez to get back in touch and both he and Lewis Hamilton overtook Leclerc in an exhilarating end to the race to secure second and third respectively.

