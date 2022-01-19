Carjacker still on the run a week later

News

File photo.

The surviving culprit in a carjacking in Union Hall, San Fernando, is still on the run more than a week after eluding the police.

On January 10, the fugitive and 19-year-old Kenley Clayton Samuel Gibbs stole the car at gunpoint.

But police thwarted their escape when they intercepted the car on the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Couva Hospital.

There was a shootout and Gibbs was shot, whilehis accomplice disappeared into the bushes next to the hospital, which resulted in an hours-long search.

Gibbs was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Police told Newsday on Tuesday the search continues for the fugitive.

Newsday understands Gibbs was born and raised in Tobago but was unable to verify if he lived in Trinidad at the time of his death.