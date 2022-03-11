Carifta trials to be held Saturday, Sunday

Sports

Moses McConney of Tobago Falcons competes in the boys under-20 long jump at the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) 2022 second preparation meet, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet on February 13. – David Reid

NATIONAL junior athletes will be in action on the weekend when the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) National Gas Company Carifta trials are held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

The 49th edition of the Carifta Games will be held in Kingston, Jamaica, from April 16-18.

The TT Carifta trials, to be held over two days, begin at 10 am on Saturday with events in the Under-17 and Under-20 age groups.

Many athletes have already made the Carifta qualification standard after competing in NAAA Track and Field Series meets at Hasely Crawford Stadium and at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago earlier this year.

Some of the events taking place on day one of the trials are the discus event, 100m hurdles, long jump, high jump, 100m, triple jump, shot put and 400m.

The last two editions of the Carifta Games were cancelled because of the covid19 pandemic. The 2020 and 2021 Carifta Games were scheduled to be held in Bermuda.