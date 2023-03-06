Caricom leaders receive mission’s report on Haiti

News

In this file photo a man carries a bicycle while crossing a barricade in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 12, 2022. AP PHOTO

CARICOM leaders have received a report on the situation in Haiti from a special mission which went to that member state on February 27. The mission was led by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

In a statement on Monday, Caricom said its leaders received the mission’s report on Sunday.

The mission met with a broad range of Haitian stakeholders to hear their views on the way forward regarding that country’s political and security challenges.

The mission’s objective was also to demonstrate Caricom’s solidarity with the Hatiian government and people.

On Sunday, Caricom leaders met virtually under the chairmanship of Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis to discuss the report.

Caricom leaders agreed there needed to be a follow-up meeting with Haitian stakeholders to chart a path to consensus building in order to bring peace and stability to Haiti. They agreed to support the efforts of the Haitian National Police to address security issues.

Caricom said the focus of the regional organisation will be on providing training for the Haitian police as well as humanitarian assistance to both the police and wider Haitian society.

Caricom leaders acknowledged the support being provided to the Haitian police by the Canadian government to protect the general population from criminal activities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the Caricom conference in the Bahamas in February and discussed the situation in Haiti with regional leaders.

In light of the historical ties between Africa and the Caribbean, Caricom leaders agreed to seek support from African countries for Haiti.

Caricom will also speak on Haiti’s behalf at upcoming meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank later this year, to see what assistance these institutions can provide for Haiti.

Caricom leaders also agreed to build international partnerships in support of efforts to return Haiti to peace and stability as a necessary precursor for free, fair and credible elections.